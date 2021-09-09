Grand Central Investment Group Purchases Shares of 12,215 First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,215 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,035,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after buying an additional 381,420 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $1,169,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $12.59. 26,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,181,822. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.93.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. Research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

