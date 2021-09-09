Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Granite Construction by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Granite Construction by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 182,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $964.17 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

