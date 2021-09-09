Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at Scotiabank

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$94.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$92.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$95.33.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$93.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$87.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$71.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

