GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 31,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 870,205 shares.The stock last traded at $8.48 and had previously closed at $8.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.71.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. Research analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

