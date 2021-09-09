GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 31,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 870,205 shares.The stock last traded at $8.48 and had previously closed at $8.39.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.71.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.
About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
