Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) Shares Up 2.7%

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) shares shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.80. 224,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,260,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grove stock. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Shay Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Grove as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

