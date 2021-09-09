GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 29,037 Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SID. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $18,612,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $7,308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,523.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 935,113 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,347.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 692,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,712.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 557,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 526,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE SID opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

