GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 4,691 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 287.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 83.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 166.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock stock opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WestRock has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

