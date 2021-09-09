GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 230.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Lannett were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 265,477 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 153.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 35,841 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $140.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 411,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

