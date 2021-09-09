GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS stock opened at $384.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $390.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.21.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.44.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.