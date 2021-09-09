GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,638 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 7,794,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,814,000 after buying an additional 42,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $113,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $48,690,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $35,655,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $33,563,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 62.45 and a quick ratio of 62.45.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $4,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $3,689,987.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 875,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,920,394.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 876,957 shares of company stock valued at $20,219,492.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.