GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 73 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $210.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.77. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

