GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,066 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.09.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $190.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.38 and a 1 year high of $191.07.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

