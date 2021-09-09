GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys New Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,675 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in PulteGroup by 39.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $49.53 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average is $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

