GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 2,410 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHD opened at $84.60 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $96.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

