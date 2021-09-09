GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes $439,000 Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $878,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $490,812.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,101.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $164,559.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,324,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,712. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNNEX stock opened at $123.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.10.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

