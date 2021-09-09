Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $280.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.03. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $280.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

