Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 110 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 338.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 736,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,460,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $370.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.83. The firm has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

