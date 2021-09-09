Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 600 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chase were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Chase by 10.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 862,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,340,000 after acquiring an additional 83,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chase by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,593,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Chase by 18.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 326,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chase by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Chase by 104.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 106,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 54,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $117.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.70. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $93.84 and a 52-week high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 15.52%.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

