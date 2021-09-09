Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $321,000 Stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,384,000 after purchasing an additional 225,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 83,331 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 132,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 83,229 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 267,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,104,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BATRK. Barclays lifted their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.93. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

