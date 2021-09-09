Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,210,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 594,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,976,000 after purchasing an additional 57,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

Shares of LGND opened at $136.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.87 and a 200-day moving average of $132.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.