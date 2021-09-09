Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $283,000 in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

