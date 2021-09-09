Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $298,000 Position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RUBY. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,822,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after buying an additional 721,355 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,397,000 after buying an additional 390,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,950,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUBY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubius Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

