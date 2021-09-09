Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $310,000 Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $814,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,652. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $46.77 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.48.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

