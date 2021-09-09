Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Wedbush

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.58% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HOG. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.84. 427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 942,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,714 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

