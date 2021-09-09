Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.41. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 76,162 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

