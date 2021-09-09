Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.65

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.65 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.09). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.09), with a volume of 383,602 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.35. The firm has a market cap of £29.77 million and a P/E ratio of -7.78.

About Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

