HC Advisors LLC Buys 975 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 81.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,174,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,538,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after buying an additional 874,479 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 702,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after buying an additional 344,335 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.6% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,353,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after buying an additional 332,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,949,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after buying an additional 184,882 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.15. 9,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,235. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

