HC Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,581,000 after buying an additional 399,056 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $51.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,454. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.53.

