HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 234.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,155. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $307.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth about $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

