Head-To-Head Analysis: Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) & Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Astrotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Astrotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 67.50 -$6.78 million N/A N/A Astrotech $490,000.00 107.05 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

Olink Holding AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Olink Holding AB (publ) and Astrotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.20%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than Astrotech.

Profitability

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olink Holding AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Astrotech -1,686.07% -71.06% -49.51%

Summary

Olink Holding AB (publ) beats Astrotech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide. The Astral Images Corporation segment includes the development of film restoration and enhancement software. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

