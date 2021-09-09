Head to Head Analysis: Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) vs. Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY)

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) and Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oxford Instruments and Mechanical Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Instruments 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mechanical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Instruments and Mechanical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A Mechanical Technology -3.15% -3.71% -2.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Mechanical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of Mechanical Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxford Instruments and Mechanical Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mechanical Technology $9.60 million 12.17 $1.95 million N/A N/A

Mechanical Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Instruments.

Volatility and Risk

Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mechanical Technology has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale. The Research and Discovery segment offers advanced solutions that create unique environments and enable measurements down to the molecular, and atomic level which are used in fundamental research. The Service and Healthcare segment includes customer service and support for the group’s products and the service, sale and rental of third-party healthcare imaging systems. The company was founded by Martin Francis Wood and Audrey Wood in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Mechanical Technology

Mechanical Technology, Inc. through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage. It also develops cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the blockchain network. The firm operates through the following segments: Test and Management Instrumentation and Cryptocurrency. The Test and Measurement Instrumentation segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services computer-based balancing systems for aircraft engines, high performance test and measurement instruments and systems, and wafer characterization tools for the semiconductor and solar industries. The Cryptocurrency segment is focused on cryptocurrency and the blockchain ecosystem. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

