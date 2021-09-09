Head-To-Head Comparison: FREYR Battery (FREY) & Its Rivals

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) is one of 49 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare FREYR Battery to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares FREYR Battery and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FREYR Battery
|N/A
|-$7.58 million
|-14.37
|FREYR Battery Competitors
|$661.88 million
|$10.11 million
|1.41
Profitability
This table compares FREYR Battery and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FREYR Battery
|N/A
|-860.00%
|-14.80%
|FREYR Battery Competitors
|-1.25%
|-11.96%
|-2.06%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk & Volatility
FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery’s rivals have a beta of -0.49, indicating that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FREYR Battery and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|FREYR Battery
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|FREYR Battery Competitors
|65
|500
|728
|13
|2.53
FREYR Battery currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 124.28%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 17.93%. Given FREYR Battery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than its rivals.
Summary
FREYR Battery rivals beat FREYR Battery on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About FREYR Battery
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
