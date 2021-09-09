Head-To-Head Contrast: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) vs. AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get AlloVir alerts:

This table compares AlloVir and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A -34.51% -32.51% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -91.49% -66.91%

This is a summary of recent ratings for AlloVir and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

AlloVir presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.88%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 258.21%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than AlloVir.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.5% of AlloVir shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of AlloVir shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AlloVir has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AlloVir and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir $170,000.00 7,963.55 -$69.78 million ($2.59) -8.03 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.81 million ($1.07) -3.13

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AlloVir. AlloVir is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AlloVir beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108 to treat human herpesvirus-8, including Kaposi's sarcoma, primary effusion lymphoma, and multicentric Castleman's diseases. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. The company was founded on September 22, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.