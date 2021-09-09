Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier Sells 8,598 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $472,030.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,441.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $599,850.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $612,857.50.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.01. 290,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,171. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.71. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

