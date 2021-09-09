Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $52.72. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $612,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,341.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 5,443 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $307,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $236,634.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,094,409 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

