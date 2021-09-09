HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. HealthEquity updated its FY22 guidance to $1.45-1.50 EPS.

HQY traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.18. 694,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,926. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.36. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,053.18, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,958. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on HQY. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

