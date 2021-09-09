Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heineken presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. Heineken has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4403 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

