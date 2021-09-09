Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.600-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.20 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLIO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Helios Technologies stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.84. The company had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,397. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helios Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 238.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Helios Technologies worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

