Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.07. Herbalife Nutrition reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $4.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%.

HLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLF remained flat at $$54.01 during trading on Friday. 22,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,855. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.