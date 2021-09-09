Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.07. Herbalife Nutrition reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $4.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%.

HLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLF remained flat at $$54.01 during trading on Friday. 22,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,855. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

