Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $48.77 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00065541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00132346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00188177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,932.85 or 1.00612881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.45 or 0.07343347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.89 or 0.00825112 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

