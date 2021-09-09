HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,756 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,761 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 94.0% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,385,000 after acquiring an additional 486,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 236.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after acquiring an additional 297,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 43.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 787,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,003,000 after acquiring an additional 239,507 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 89.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEO. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

