HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 19,842 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,842 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.64 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average is $100.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

