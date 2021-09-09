HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 46,655 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,655 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Stride by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Stride by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,328,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 252,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

LRN stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

