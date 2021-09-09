HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.27% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWD. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 100.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF stock opened at $47.64 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91.

