HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Shares of HFC opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in HollyFrontier by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

