Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4,713.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,185 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Hologic by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,825,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,342,000 after acquiring an additional 640,948 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64. Hologic has a 52-week low of $57.98 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hologic will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

