Homrich & Berg Acquires Shares of 4,230 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after buying an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after buying an additional 1,142,768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 94.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,471,000 after buying an additional 3,675,608 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after buying an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $5,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,903,723 shares of company stock valued at $261,317,362. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

