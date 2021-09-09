Homrich & Berg Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after acquiring an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after buying an additional 1,579,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after buying an additional 173,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,056,898,000 after buying an additional 1,040,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $133.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.78. The company has a market cap of $166.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

