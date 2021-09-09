Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY) Declares Dividend of GBX 20

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HONY stock opened at GBX 975 ($12.74) on Thursday. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 885 ($11.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 959.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 958.26.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of Honeycomb Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

