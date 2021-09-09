Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to report $3.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 billion and the highest is $3.37 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $11.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $11.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.72 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $42.32. 65,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,345. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

